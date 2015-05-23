What can I build with TensorFire?

With TensorFire, you can build applications which leverage the power of deep learning without forcing people to install native apps, without having to pay for expensive compute farms, nor waiting for a server to respond. Rather than bringing the data to the model, you can deliver your model straight to your users, respecting their right to privacy.

We’ve prototyped some demos, but it barely scratches the surface of what’s possible. TensorFire can run complex state-of-the-art networks like ResNet-152, stylize photographs like famous paintings, generate text with a character-by-character recurrent model, and classify objects with your browser’s webcam in real time with SqueezeNet.

The low-level API can also be used to do arbitrary parallel general purpose computation. We’ve used it to multiply matrices, solve linear systems of equations, and to compute PageRank, simulate cellular automata, transform and filter images, and more.